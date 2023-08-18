Siliguri: Two arrested for raping minors in two separate incidents

Siliguri: Two men were arrested for allegedly raping two minors in two different incidents in the Siliguri sub-division. In one case, a 48-year-old man named Paresh Roy was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Siliguri.



The accused was a neighbor of the minor. The accused allegedly raped the girl and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. However, she narrated the incident to her mother after which the minor’s family filed a complaint on Thursday. Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused.

In another case, a youth named Jibranus Kuzur (20 years) was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old minor. The accused had entered the house and raped the girl by luring her with his mobile phone when there was no one else was in the house. He also allegedly threatened the girl. Later, when the child fell ill, the family came to know about the incident and lodged a written complaint with the police. He was arrested on Thursday night. Both the accused were produced before the Siliguri Court on Friday and charged under the POCSO Act.