Siliguri: Two arrested for raping minor tribal girl

Siliguri: Police have arrested two youths for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl after taking her to a tea garden area in Siliguri. The accused have been identified as Vivek Munda and Raju Chikbaraik, both residents of the Gulma Tea Garden locality and both are 21 years old.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Saturday night in Siliguri. The 15 year old victim was reportedly acquainted with both accused. On Saturday, she attended a wedding ceremony and was returning home alone when she encountered the two youths on the road.

As it was late at night, the accused allegedly offered to drop her home. Trusting them, the minor agreed. However, instead of taking her home, they allegedly led her to a secluded spot inside a tea garden, where they allegedly raped her. The accused also reportedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The minor later managed to return home on her own and informed her family about the incident. The following day, her family lodged a written complaint at the police station. Based on the complaint, police arrested both accused from their home. They were produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court and were remanded to three days of police custody. The victim has undergone medical examination, and further investigation into the case is underway.