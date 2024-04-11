Siliguri: Two arrested for rape & molestation in 2 separate incidents

Siliguri: Two people were arrested on the allegations of rape and molestation in two different areas under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.



A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a physically-challenged adivasi woman. The incident happened at Bidhan Nagar area under Phansidewa Block.

The accused has been identified as Agaj Khalko, a resident of Bidhan Nagar area, a neighbour of the victim. According to sources, the physically-challenged woman has been staying with her grandmother in the area. Her sister got married in Bihar. Her grandmother used to go to work. Like any other day, on Monday too, her grandmother went out for work. When she was returning home, she noticed the victim with the accused inside a tea garden in an objectionable condition. She immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. When locals rushed the area, the accused fled.

On Tuesday night, the grandmother lodged a written complaint against the youth at Bidhan Nagar Police Station.

She alleged that the youth lured the woman and took her to the tea garden and raped her.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused on Wednesday. He was booked under POCSO Act and has been taken in remand for further investigation. Police sources said the accused has confessed to the crime. Meanwhile, another man named Krishna Paul (45), a resident of Chathat was arrested by Phansidewa Police on the allegations of molesting a 13-year-old minor in the area.

It was being alleged that the accused is a neighbour of the victim and he molested the girl many times. The family lodged a complaint against the person on Wednesday and police arrested him at night. He was produced in Siliguri Court on Thursday. These incidents are creating panic among people living in these rural areas. Phansidewa police have started an investigation into the incidents.