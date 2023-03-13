Siliguri: Two 24x7 check posts set up to stop illegal sand quarrying

SILIGURI: After the death of two minors and one youth while quarrying sand illegally from Balason River, the district administration has set up check posts in two areas under Siliguri Sub-Division.



“The district administration has banned all kinds of sand and stone quarrying in the Balason River since January this year. To stop the illegal sand quarrying, we have set up these check-posts with the aim of tightening security. These check-posts will be operational round the clock,” said Sribash Biswas, Block Development Officer (BDO.) He inaugurated the check posts on Monday.

Out of the two check posts, one check post has been set up at the underpass at Phansidewa More and the other is in front of Barsana Hotel in Matigara.

The check posts will be monitored by officials of the district Land and Land Revenue department and police administration. Two officers from the Land Revenue department, one police officer and two police Constables, have been deputed at the checkposts. “We have conducted many raids against illegal sand quarrying. However, after the incident that took the lives of three, we have further tightened security. We have commissioned the 24×7 check posts for this. Along with this, regular raids will also be continued,” said Ashish Subba, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

Incidentally, on March 6, two minors and one 20-year-old youth died while quarrying sand illegally from Balasan River at Tripalijyot area of Matigara in Siliguri. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sought a report of the incident. The district administration announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased families. The Matigara Police had arrested one person in the incident.