Siliguri traffic police to intensify vigil on private school buses

Siliguri: The Siliguri Traffic Police is going to tighten surveillance on private school buses across the city. Following a meeting with authorities of various private schools, Kazi Shamsuddin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) traffic announced several new measures to regulate the movement of school buses and ensure student safety.

According to the DCP, the number of private school buses in Siliguri has increased significantly, making it necessary to enforce stricter monitoring. Frequent reports of accidents involving school buses and the severe traffic congestion caused during school hours have prompted the decision.

The DCP stated that 714 school buses from 53 schools operate daily in Siliguri, completing around 28 rounds, which contributes heavily to traffic congestion, especially during pick-up and drop-off hours. He added that in several instances, school buses were found operating without proper documentation.

To address these issues, the traffic police held detailed discussions with school authorities. They were advised to identify and maintain clear, organised pick-up and drop-off routes.

Parents have also been urged to cooperate by collecting and dropping their children at designated points rather than insisting on door-to-door drop-offs.

DCP Shamsuddin said: “With so many school buses making separate rounds for junior and senior students, traffic congestion becomes unavoidable. Parents must understand that it is not possible to provide door-to-door service for every child, so they should use designated pick-up and drop-off points.”

He further added that all school buses will undergo regular inspections, and strict action will be taken if any driver is found operating without a valid license or if any rules are violated.

Additionally, it has been decided that all school buses must be equipped with GPS and CCTV cameras. Before appointing drivers and conductors, schools must ensure police verification, proper counselling, and training on appropriate behaviour with children.