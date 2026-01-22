Siliguri traffic police deploys drones to track traffic bottlenecks and violations

Siliguri: In an effort to combat rising traffic congestion, the Traffic Department of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate has adopted modern technology by deploying drones to monitor key areas of the city and identify the primary causes of traffic bottlenecks.



A special drone-assisted traffic operation was conducted on Wednesday, covering Darjeeling More, Junction, Champasari, Dagapur, and City Centre. Through drone surveillance, authorities monitored traffic conditions on national highways and major intersections. The footage revealed several violations, including totos illegally carrying passengers on national highways and multiple bikers breaking lane discipline by driving in wrong lanes. As a result, fines were imposed on toto drivers and challans were issued to errant bikers.

Pedestrians were also advised to follow traffic signals while crossing roads.

Additionally, areas experiencing frequent congestion were identified and documented for further planning. Speaking to the media, DCP (Traffic) Kazi Samsuddin Ahmed stated that Darjeeling More has become a major choking point due to ongoing road expansion work. “We are using drones to understand the exact reasons behind traffic congestion in this area. Drone footage will be collected every two hours daily to analyse the real causes of traffic jams,” he said. He further announced that the movement of Toto’s from Champasari to City Centre in Matigara will remain prohibited. Designated zones will also be created for picking up passengers, and strict legal action will be taken against those violating traffic rules.

The operation was led by Kazi Samsuddin Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Senior officials including Abhishek Majumdar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCP), Anirban Majumdar (ACP) along with other traffic personnel, were present

during the drive.