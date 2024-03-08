Siliguri: Traffic curbs imposed for PM’s prog today

Siliguri: Traffic movement on the road from Bagdogra Airport to Kawakhali will be restricted on the day of the Prime Minister’s public meeting in Siliguri. The area will be declared as ‘no flying zone’ during the programme.



Meanwhile, the time of the programme has been preponed. Earlier, the Prime Minister (PM) was scheduled to arrive at the venue at around 5 pm. Now, he will reach the venue by 3:30 pm. Raju Bista, Member of Parliament of Darjeeling said this after visiting Kawakhali ground on Friday.

“The Prime Minister’s schedule was preponed. All the preparations are going on accordingly. There will be traffic restrictions due to security reasons. Therefore, I requested everyone to be present at the programme venue within 2 pm,” said Raju Bista.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at Kawakhali ground on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will land at Bagdogra Airport at around 3 pm and will reach the venue by road. Traffic movement from Bagdogra Airport to Kawakhali ground will be stopped 30 minutes before the Prime Minister’s arrival.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects worth around Rs 4,500 crore. Among them are 8 Railway projects. A new train will be inaugurated from Siliguri Junction Station to Radhikapur. The Prime Minister will inaugurate two four-lane roads on National Highway 31 and 27.

Thereafter, he will address a public gathering.

Two separate stages have been made for the two programmes. A huge police force will be deployed in and around the ground. All security measures are being taken as per Prime Minister’s Special Protection Group’s (SPG) instructions.