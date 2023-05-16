Siliguri: Traders demand ownership of stores

SILIGURI: Traders who have been conducting business in Siliguri’s Bidhan Market for a long time are on a sit-in protest seeking ownership of their stores. On Tuesday, traders including the Bidhan Market Traders Association, began a three-day sit-in protest programme, voicing similar requests. The traders will continue the protest till May 18.

“This market is one of the important markets in the city. However, control for this market has been repeatedly delegated to different departments of the state. As a result, we are concerned about our future. We want complete ownership of our shops. If our demand is not met, we will organise a larger protest in the future,” said Bapi Saha, the secretary of the Bidhan Market Traders Association.

Traders complained that when this market was built, the then-Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy gave the traders space in this market. The responsibility of the market was thereafter transferred to the Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation department. This department gave patta to a few businessmen at the time.