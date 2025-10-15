Siliguri: Traders block road demanding urgent repairs

Siliguri: Traders and residents of Ashighar More area staged a protest on Tuesday by blocking the road, demanding immediate repair of the severely damaged stretch. The agitation caused traffic disruption for several hours.

According to local traders, the road under Dabgram–II Gram Panchayat, which falls within the Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly Constituency, has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. They alleged that despite repeated complaints and demonstrations, no concrete steps have been taken by the authorities to repair the road. “The road has become almost unusable. Accidents occur frequently, especially during the monsoon when the area remains waterlogged due to poor drainage. We have protested several times, but nothing has changed,” said Ranjan Paul, a local trader.

He warned that if the administration continues to ignore their demand, a larger movement will be launched in the coming days. Responding to the situation, Mitali Malakar, Pradhan of Dabgram–II Gram Panchayat, said: “We will forward the traders’ demand to the concerned department and are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest.” The blockade was lifted after a few hours following the intervention of Ashighar Outpost Police, who assured the protesters that their grievances would be conveyed to the

higher authorities.