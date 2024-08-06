Siliguri: Toto association observes strike

Siliguri: With the restriction on the movement of unauthorized e-rickshaws (Toto) on the highways and main roads of Siliguri by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, the Siliguri Greater E-Rickshaw Association called for a 24-hour toto strike on Monday. However, the authorised totos plied.



Protesting against the administration’s decision, drivers of unregistered Toto (unregistered three-wheeled vehicles without license plates), staged protest demonstrations in different areas of Siliguri and surrounding regions on Monday. Despite the strike, Totos with authorised number plates were plying. However, protesters stopped these Totos.

They staged demonstrations in Fuleswari More, Ashighar More, Ashram Para, Eastern Bypass and Ambari. The association threatened to call for a larger movement if the administration does not recall its decision. “If e-rickshaws do not ply on the roads, people will face problems. Many people and students rely on Totos. Showrooms are selling Totos, and drivers have been buying them by taking loans. It will be impossible for them to survive- A toto driver also attempted suicide. The administration will have to resolve this issue at the earliest,” said Rakesh Paul, the President of Siliguri Greater E-Rickshaw Association.

Chaos erupted in different areas of the city over the protests. Police arrived at the protest sites and controlled the situation. Unregistered Totos are blamed for the traffic jams in the city. Siliguri Metropolitan Police will hold a meeting with Toto drivers, said a source.