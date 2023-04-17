Siliguri to get street food lane, Rs 25L sanctioned

siliguri: There are reasons to cheer for all the food lovers of Siliguri. The city is all set to get a street food lane, thanks to the initiative of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The street will boast of different varieties of food.



The street food lane will come up at Station Feeder Road (SF Road) in Siliguri. The Corporation will set up kiosks in the area and will beautify the surroundings. People can try out their favourite food amidst a pleasant environment. About Rs 25 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

This project was passed in the 14th Board meeting of SMC which took place on March 27 this year. Work will commence soon.

Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of SMC said: “Siliguri has a large number of foodies. We have all kinds of street food here. People love eating street food in a pleasing atmosphere. Owing to this we decided to come up with a food lane. Here they will get all kinds of street food in the same location. The work will start soon. Within a few months the work will be finished.”

SF Road is already famous for a variety of street food. Already, many vendors have set up their food stalls on both sides of the road. But now, they are scattered in different places. With the aim of organising the stalls, the SMC has taken

the initiative.