Siliguri to get 10-storey, centrally air-conditioned modern court building

Siliguri: A modern 10-storey court building will soon be constructed for the Siliguri Court. The announcement was made on Thursday by Moloy Ghatak, Minister in charge of the Law Department, Judicial Department and Labour Department, government of West Bengal, while attending a programme organised by the Siliguri Bar Association at the court premises.



Lawyers in Siliguri have been demanding the construction of a modern court building for a long time. According to sources, the plan for the building has already been prepared. Speaking at the programme, Ghatak said that the state government has already constructed several new court buildings in different parts of West Bengal.

“A plan has been prepared to build a 10-storey modern centrally air-conditioned court building in Siliguri. The plan has already been approved, but permission from the High Court is required. Nearly 80 per cent of the process has been completed and construction will start soon after the High Court grants its approval,” he said.

The minister also said that a parking facility will be developed beside the new court building at the site of the old bus stand near Court More. The parking area will be used by lawyers as well as people visiting the court.

Meanwhile, Ghatak also inaugurated a newly constructed State Insurance Dispensary at Cooch Behar from the Shramik Bhavan in Siliguri under the Employees’ State Insurance (Medical Benefit) Scheme with financial assistance from the Labour Department of the West Bengal government.

The minister said that this is the 46th State Insurance Dispensary in West Bengal and that there are 13 hospitals across the state dedicated to workers.

He further alleged that two more hospitals have already been built but the central government has not yet handed them over to the state government. “If the state government starts those hospitals before the elections, it may have a political impact. That may be the reason they have not been handed over yet. Hopefully, the hospitals will become operational after the elections,” he said.

Apart from this, he also flagged off the final match of the Inter-Tea Garden Football Tournament 2026, organised by the West Bengal Labour Welfare Board at Dagapur Ground in Siliguri.