Siliguri to get 10 new traffic outposts to tackle growing congestion

Siliguri: In a bid to address the worsening traffic congestion in the city, 10 new traffic outposts will be set up across the Siliguri Police Commissionerate area. A new parking system will also be introduced to ease traffic-related issues. The decision was announced by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb following an administrative meeting held at the PWD bungalow.

The meeting was attended by Dilip Dugar, Chairman of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA); C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police; Manish Mishra, District Magistrate of Darjeeling; and other senior officials. Several civic and administrative issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Siliguri has been witnessing a rapid rise in the number of vehicles, resulting in daily traffic snarls and growing frustration among residents. Despite ongoing measures such as anti-encroachment drives to clear footpaths and strict enforcement against illegal roadside parking, congestion continues to be a major concern.

To further ease traffic flow, authorities have decided to establish 10 additional traffic outposts at key locations across the city. Plans are also underway to introduce an organised parking system, under which vehicles will not be allowed to remain parked for the entire day while owners leave the area. These regulations will be closely monitored and enforced by the traffic police.

Additionally, the installation of CCTV cameras at various locations across the city is being planned, and a survey for the same has already begun. Existing CCTV coverage in different wards will also be integrated into a centralised monitoring network.

Speaking on the issue, Mayor Gautam Deb said: “New traffic outposts are being set up to tackle the congestion problem. While the city has expanded, the number of vehicles has grown at almost double the pace. Moreover, a large number of vehicles enter Siliguri from outside every day, making traffic management increasingly challenging. A detailed survey is being conducted, and the traffic police are also carrying out mapping exercises. The Municipal Corporation and the SJDA will extend full cooperation to the police to resolve the issue.”