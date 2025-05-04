Siliguri to Darjeeling NH-110 handed over to NHIDCL

Darjeeling: The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has handed over the National Highway 110 (previously the NH-55) to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) from the West Bengal State PWD. The NH-110 connects Siliguri with Darjeeling via Kurseong.

A notification to this effect from New Delhi dated April 25, 2025, stated: “... the Central government hereby directs that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited shall exercise the function relating to the development and maintenance of the NH 110

(old NH-55). The Highway starting from its junction with NH10 near Siliguri connecting Kurseong and terminating at Darjeeling in the State of West Bengal. (Entire NH.)”

The 78 km NH-110 is one of the main lifelines connecting the Hills of Darjeeling with the plains of Siliguri. The highway was earlier known as the Hill Cart road and was built by the British in the 1830s for carts and ponies and was improved in the 1860s.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has hailed the transfer. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways for ordering the transfer following my request, on February 12, 2025. The transfer of NH-55 (new NH110) to NHIDCL will ensure faster repair, regular maintenance, timely expansion, and systematic development of this vital highway. It will improve connectivity, enhance road safety, and boost economic activities in our region.

Additionally, it will support tourism, and improve access to essential services for local communities. This critical lifeline for the people of our region will significantly benefit from NHIDCL’s expertise and resources,” stated Bista.

Prior to this, the 52.10 km Sevoke-Rangpo section in West Bengal of the National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, ravaged by frequent landslides had been handed over to the NHIDCL from the state PWD for development and maintenance through a notification to this effect published in the Gazette of India on October 29, 2024.