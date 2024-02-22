Siliguri: TMYC & TMCP take out rally

The Darjeeling district Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) jointly took out a protest rally in Siliguri against the alleged ‘Khalistani’ remark by Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari to an IPS officer.

The rally started from Baghajatin Park and ended at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk. People from the Sikh community also participated in the rally along with Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri and senior TMC leader, Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress, Nirnay Roy, president of Darjeeling district Youth Trinamool Congress and other TMC leaders. Numerous people participated in the rally. “We never heard about the word ‘Khalistani’ before. The BJP is attacking the sentiments of people and insulting them by using such words. Therefore, we came out on the streets to protest such statements and activities,” said Papiya Ghosh.