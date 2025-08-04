Siliguri: TMC showcauses councillor

Siliguri: The West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee (WBTCC) has served a show-cause notice to Dilip Barman, TMC councillor of Ward 46 and Member of Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), seeking clarification on his misconduct during the recent board meeting and his public remarks against

senior party leaders.

The notice, issued on Sunday afternoon by WBTCC president Subrata Bakshi, has given Barman three days to respond. The party has questioned his “unsolicited behaviour” during the SMC board meeting, as well as his subsequent statements to the media targeting senior leaders, including Mayor Gautam Deb and Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar. On August 30, during the SMC board meeting a heated altercation broke out between Barman and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. According to the SMC Chairman, Barman raised irrelevant issues not allowed as per meeting protocol, leading to his removal from the session.

Speaking to reporters, Barman said: “I will submit my clarification to the party, but I will go back to 2012 and explain everything that has happened since then. What happened on August 30 was unprecedented—it was an insult to the Rajbanshi community, to which I belong.”