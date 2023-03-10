Siliguri: Tibetans protest against Chinese policies

siliguri: Tibetans on the occasion of the 64th Tibetan National Uprising Day protested against policies of the Chinese government aimed at destroying the Tibetan language, culture and tradition.



The day was also observed in Darjeeling Hills by paying homage to the martyrs.On March 10, 1959, thousands of valiant Tibetan men and women who had gathered in Lhasa to revolt against the Chinese Communist occupation forces on that day in 1959.

Lakhs of Tibetans had surrounded the residence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the Tibet capital Lhasa, requesting him not to accept the invitation by the People Liberation Army.

With time the protest grew and finally, it was brutally suppressed resulting in thousands of deaths.“Every year March 10 is observed as the Tibetan National Uprising Day since 1959. This is the 64th Uprising Day. The Chinese government has launched a cultural genocide. They have launched several anti-Tibetan policies aimed at destroying the land; rights; culture; tradition and language of the Tibetan people in the Tibetan Autonomous Region,” said Tenzing Tsephal, the president of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC).He stated that the land expansion policy of China is aimed at creating complex problems for Tibetans residing in border areas. “We want people of the world to see the actual face of the Chinese government. Through this rally, we are urging all to join hands against China,” said Tsephal.

He also alleged that the Chinese government has been collecting DNA samples from Tibetans in Tibet to keep a close eye on them.

The rally commenced at the Panitanki More in Siliguri and ended at the Air View More. Later, representatives of the RTYC went to the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDO) office in Siliguri and submitted a deputation to the Prime Minister of India through the SDO. Thousands of Tibetans from Siliguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sikkim joined in the Friday rally. “We are seeking help from India, as this is the first country that accepted us and our culture. They welcome us with open arms,” he added. Tenzing Omo, the president of the Shalugara Chapter of the organisation alleged: “Ever since the pandemic the Tibetans living in Tibet are facing hardship owing to mismanagement of isolation protocols with limited quarantine facilities. The Chinese authorities keep both Covid positive and negative tested Tibetans in the same rooms.”