Siliguri: Tensions erupt during eviction drive

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) launched an eviction drive against illegal stalls on the Burdwan Road. On Monday officials, accompanied by earth movers, demolished 20 to 25 temporary stalls as part of a larger operation targeting nearly 100 unauthorised establishments.

The sudden action sparked strong protests from local shopkeepers and residents. Many claimed they had been operating businesses in the area for years and were given no notice. With Durga Puja approaching, affected shopkeepers pleaded for more time to vacate.

“We have families to feed. Demolishing our shops just before the festive season is cruel,” said one distressed shopkeeper. In response, the Municipal Corporation stated that repeated notices and warnings had been issued in the past, but were ignored.

Officials defended the drive, citing the need to clear public space and enforce regulations. Despite resistance, the eviction continued under police supervision.