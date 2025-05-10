Siliguri: Tension erupts over attack on bizman by intoxicated youths

Siliguri: Tension gripped the NTS More area of Siliguri following allegations that a group of intoxicated youths harassed and physically assaulted a local businessman and his family, sparking outrage among the business association. The association shut down the entire market and staged a roadblock for an hour on Friday.

The incident began on Wednesday near the market adjacent to NTS More, managed by the NTS More Traders Association. According to sources, the area, which also has several nearby settlements, has become a hotspot for frequent late-night drunken gatherings.

Residents and traders allege that such activities often spiral into chaos, with local youths creating disturbances under the influence of alcohol.

On Wednesday, an altercation broke out between a group of intoxicated youths and a garage owner in the area. Raj Roy, a local tea seller, reportedly intervened to defuse the situation and protested against the harassment.

However, he was allegedly attacked by the group. His mother was also assaulted during the scuffle. Witnesses claimed that the same group returned on Thursday to Roy’s house, issuing threats and creating further disturbances.

Despite police presence at the scene, traders allege that no concrete action was taken against the perpetrators.

In protest, the NTS More Traders Association staged the demonstration, leading to a prolonged traffic jam. A memorandum was submitted to Siliguri police demanding strict action against the miscreants and safety for the trading community.

Sharadindu Chakraborty, Councillor of Ward 29, visited the area and condemned the attack. “I urge the police to act decisively against antisocial elements and ensure the safety of traders and residents.”

Just days earlier, a similar case in Madanibazar area ended in tragedy when a trader was killed by an intoxicated youth while trying to intervene in a disturbance.

“We are demanding stronger police vigilance and swift justice to prevent a recurrence of such violent incidents,” said Raj Roy, the trader.