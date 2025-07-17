Siliguri: Techno India Group to launch country’s first private fashion varsity

Siliguri: In a bid to align education with the evolving demands of the global job market, Techno India Group has announced the launch of a pioneering collaborative programme in Fashion Designing. The group is set to establish the Skill, Knowledge and Fashion University (SKFU) at its Siliguri campus, marking the creation of India’s first private fashion university.

Ahead of the university’s formal launch, the group inaugurated ‘SKFU Canvas’, an international-standard Fashion Design Centre, at the campus on Wednesday. This centre will serve as a precursor to the university. At SKFU Canvas, local artists and designers will have the opportunity to receive professional training from international experts, enabling them to access global markets.

This first-of-its-kind private fashion university in India aims to transform the educational landscape of North Bengal and the Northeast, establishing Siliguri as a hub for creative excellence and industry-integrated learning. “This collaboration is not just about fashion education—it’s about creating a global ecosystem of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” said Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Techno India Group of Universities and Managing Director of the Group. “Upcoming SKFU is more than a university. It is a vision to make Bengal the global epicentre of creative talent, sustainable fashion and next-generation skills.”

Work to establish the university has already commenced at the SIT campus in Siliguri. The final step remaining is the approval from the Governor of West Bengal.

The launch event was graced by Professor Rajasekhar Vangapaty of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York. His presence underscored the global credibility of the project and highlighted the university’s ambition to collaborate with prestigious institutions across the United States, Europe, Japan and Australia.

“This initiative elevates Siliguri’s status as a gateway to global opportunities in fashion, design and innovation,” said Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group.

“With international exchange programmes, dual-degree opportunities and industry-driven projects, we are not just making students job-ready — we are making them future-ready. Everyone who will pass out from the university will get a job, not only across India but abroad too,” Bose added.