Siliguri: Swami Vivekananda’s 11-foot-tall statue unveiled on 164th birth anniv

Siliguri: Marking the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, an 11-foot-tall statue of the spiritual leader was unveiled at Vivekananda More (popularly known as Jhankar More) in Siliguri on Monday.

The statue was unveiled jointly by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb and Swamy Vishwadharananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission (RKM), Siliguri. The statue has been installed through the initiative of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), with support from the Ramakrishna Mission. Following the formal unveiling, guests and attendees paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda.

According to sources, this statue is the largest statue of Swami Vivekananda in North Bengal. Mayor Gautam Deb announced that Jhankar More has now been officially named as the Vivekananda More. He further announced that the entire stretch of road adjoining the area will be developed into a signature road within the next three months. The project will include road renovation and beautification, with assistance from the Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha and other organisations.

“Not only has this statue been installed to honour Swami Vivekananda, but we are also committed to transforming this area into a landmark zone. I express my gratitude to the Ramakrishna Mission for their wholehearted cooperation,” the Mayor said.

Speaking on the occasion, Swamy Vishwadharananda said: “Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is observed as National Youth Day. Our aim is to spread his ideals and teachings among the people.”

Meanwhile, a grand colourful procession was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the SMC. The rally began from Baghajatin Park and concluded at Vivekananda More.