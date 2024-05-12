Siliguri: Sunday Haat to organise ‘Himalayan Strawberry Festival’

Siliguri: With the aim of highlighting the importance and benefits of strawberry cultivation, the ‘Sunday Haat’ in collaboration with Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) is going to organise the ‘Himalayan Strawberry Festival’ at Chimney area in Kurseong. The festival will be held on May 18.



The organisers have chosen the Chimney area, a remote village in Kurseong, with the aim of showcasing the village culture of the area to the

tourism industry.

“Like oranges, mango and any other festivals, this time the ‘Sunday Haat’ has decided to organise a strawberry festival. With this, we will highlight the process of strawberry cultivation and will share its benefits,” said Raj Basu, Convenor of ACT. He further said: “We have chosen the Chimney area to showcase its village culture and mark the area to the tourism industry.” Earlier, the Sunday Haat organised this festival at the haat premises located at Church Road in Siliguri. But this time, they have chosen Chimney strawberries garden as the venue for the festival.

In this festival, a large number of farmers who grow organic strawberries will gather from different parts of hills and plains. Strawberry-based food items, such as shakes, lassi, jam, jelly, cakes, rasmalai, sweets, will also be available at the festival.

Apart from strawberries, handcrafts, handlooms, other agro products will be there.

“This one-day festival will engage a large number of farmers and will also attract tourists. We are communicating with delegates from other states and neighbouring countries to join the festival,”

Basu added.