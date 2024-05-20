Siliguri: ‘Strict action will be taken and none will be spared in vandalism at Ramakrishna Mission’

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, condemned the incident of vandalising the Ramakrishna Mission in Siliguri.

“We will not tolerate such activities. These are land mafias and anti-socials. Strict action will be taken against them. No one will be spared. There is nothing related to politics. I will communicate with the Ashram authorities in detail. The police will definitely take action,” said the Mayor.

Alleged land mafias wreaked havoc at the Ramakrishna Mission in Siliguri, reportedly assaulting the mission’s monks and threatening them with death. An FIR was filed on Monday at the Bhaktinagar Police Station regarding the incident.

The land of Ramakrishna Mission’s “Sewak House,” located at Salugara on Sevoke Road in Siliguri was donated to the RKM by a devotee.

Residents of the Ashram have been living there for a long time. There is a

two-storied building there.

Allegedly, at around 3:30 am on Sunday, Pradeep Roy, an infamous land grabber of the area along with 10 to 12 other miscreants, armed with firearms and other sharp weapons, entered the property and tried to take possession of it.

They threatened to kill the security guard and hermits, ordering them to vacate the area. They broke the CCTV cameras, confiscated everyone’s mobile phones, and threatened to demolish the building and kill all the residents.

Later, Swami Shivapremananda, the Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Jalpaiguri, lodged a written complaint at Bhaktinagar Police Station, mentioning details about the incident.

“No one has been arrested yet. Investigations are on,” stated Tanmoy Sarkar, DCP, HeadQuarter.