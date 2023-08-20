Siliguri: STF arrests two with illegal timber worth Rs 60 lakh

siliguri: A team of the Special Task Force (STF) Bengal, Headquarter, apprehended two people with illegal timber worth Rs 60 lakh at Fatapukur area near Siliguri.



The arrested have been identified as Chandrasekhar KP (36 years) and Vikash Gowda (26 years), both residents of Karnataka.

Acting on a tip off, the STF had conducted a raid in

the Fatapukur area and recovered one 10-wheeler container truck full of Burmese teakwood.

The seized truck has a Karnataka registration number. During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the two accused were carrying the teakwood from Guwahati, Assam to Nagpur.

Later, with the assistance of a beat officer, Taipoo Beat, Bagdogra Range, Kurseong Division, both the detained individuals and the truck loaded with teak was taken to the Taipoo Beat Office.

A total of 115 pieces of illegal Burmese Teak have been recovered. The seized wood measuring approximately 600 plus CFT is valued at more than Rs 60 lakh.

A specific case under the Forest Act has been started by the Forest Department over a complaint by the STF, Bengal.