Siliguri: ‘Soon, common online biz platform for small traders’

Siliguri: A common online business platform will be created by a private company for the small traders of Siliguri so that the people of Siliguri can get whatever they want online from the local traders. The company believes that this platform will help the local business to grow.



The decision to this effect was taken during the Siliguri Business Summit held on Saturday where all the local traders and business industries people were present.

This platform will inform customers where they can find what they are looking for in Siliguri. Customers will be able to order the products online as well and get it delivered to their homes.

Biplab Roy Muhuri, the General Secretary of Siliguri Khuchra Bybshayee Samity said: “These days people are getting attracted towards online applications, which has affected our business. This platform will help us to sustain our business in this world.”

Due to several online business applications, the businesses of local traders were being impacted. The number of customers has decreased as many people stopped coming to the markets and instead choose to order products online.

In view of this, the traders started planning to come together on an online platform to compete with the evolving technology.

On this platform, details about all the small traders of Siliguri will be uploaded. Shop locations, product information, product prices will be present. Anyone in need of purchasing anything will be able to know all the details about the product online.

Traders will be given training on how they can contact the customers, how they can deliver products, the online payment system among others.

Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri who was the chief guest of the programme praised the decision.

He said: “After formation of the platform, citizens will not need to rely on outside markets. Hope this will work.”