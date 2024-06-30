Siliguri: Six held for running prostitution racket
Siliguri: The cops of New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrested a total of 6 people, including three young women, on the charge of running a prostitution racket in a hotel in Siliguri. The accused have been identified as Suman Kumar Chowdhury, Ritesh Kumar and Rajeev Ranjan, all residents of Bihar.
Based on information from secret sources, the cops raided a hotel in Thakurnagar area of Siliguri Eastern Bypass on Saturday night and arrested them. The arrested were sent to Jalpaiguri court on Sunday. The police are investigating the whole incident.
