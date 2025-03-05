Siliguri: Sikkim CM lays foundation for health centre and guest house

Siliguri: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Wednesday officially laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new health centre and a guest house at the Sikkim Nationalized Transport Bus Terminus.

More developments will take place inside the bus terminus, which spreads across 2.1 acres of land, including taxi parking, an office complex and other amenities.

The project cost is Rs 197 crore, with work expected to be completed within 36 months. However, CM Tamang expressed his intention to expedite the project, aiming to finish it within 24 months.

CM Golay acknowledged the support of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, stating: “With their cooperation, we have been able to start the work smoothly.

This is a historic step that will greatly benefit the people.” The new health centre will consist of 50 rooms offering high-quality medical services, staffed with expert doctors and nurses. It is designed to cater to the healthcare needs of travellers and the local population alike. Patient’s families will also be able to stay with the patients at the hospital, for which a minimum charge will be taken.

The government guest house will serve as accommodation for dignitaries such as the Chief Minister, Governor, Ministers, and MLAs, MPs of Sikkim when they visit Siliguri. Though the guest house will also be accessible to the general public at a modest cost. The project will also see the development of a modern office complex, bringing together the offices of various Sikkim government departments under one roof. Taxi parking facilities will also be arranged for visitors traveling to Sikkim.

In his speech, CM emphasised the importance of providing exceptional service to tourists visiting Sikkim. He directed the Sikkim Tourism Department to fully cooperate with tourists and ensure they receive the necessary assistance.