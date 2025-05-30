Siliguri: Show-cause notice issued to on-duty Railway employee; security tightened

Siliguri: An alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl inside an empty train compartment parked in the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station pit line has sparked widespread outrage and raised questions about the security arrangements at one of North Bengal’s busiest Railway stations. The incident reportedly took place on the afternoon of May 26, with the accused, identified as Nayan Barman (45), a resident of Kankata More, Siliguri, still absconding.

Extra plainclothes police personnel have also been deployed near the station premises and overall police patrolling in the surrounding areas has been increased. According to sources, the accused is known to the

victim’s family and is believed to have lured the minor into the restricted railway premises.

The crime has prompted Government Railway Police (GRP) to launch an investigation with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway authorities also initiating an internal inquiry.

Railway sources confirmed that a show-cause notice has already been issued to a Railway employee who was on duty during the time of the incident.

Names and photographs of all staff on duty that day are being collected after examining CCTV footage from the area. As per Indian Railways’ procedures, all empty train compartments are to be locked after cleaning — a responsibility assigned to Railway staff.

This raises a critical question: if procedures were followed, how did the accused access the compartment? Authorities are now scrutinizing whether lapses in protocol or employee negligence facilitated the crime.

The Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) is closely monitoring the progress of the investigation. If any Railway employee is found involved or guilty, strict action will be taken, a source of the Northeast Frontier

Railway (NFR) said. In response to the incident, security measures at the station have been significantly enhanced. RPF patrols in the yard and station areas have been intensified.

Staff have been reminded to ensure that the doors of all idle compartments are securely locked.

Ranjay Chandra, Branch Secretary of the NFR Employees Union, (NJP) condemned the incident. “Such a shameful act is unacceptable.

There must be a breach of security. The yard is a restricted zone — how did an outsider manage to enter? Being a Railway employee, we all have to be more careful,” he said.