Siliguri: Second phase work on dumping ground ‘to start’ after LS elections

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) took another step to solve the problem of dumping ground in Siliguri. The entire area is being cleared by procurement of garbage and converting it to fertiliser.

This work has been divided into three phases. First phase of the work has been already completed with Rs 18 crore. Tenders will be called for the second phase on March 27. About Rs 55 crore has been sanctioned for the project. The work will start after the election.

“The look of the dumping ground will be changed within the next year. The garbage will be processed. Already, 5 acre land has been cleared. The entire area will be cleared after completing the three phases of work. Thereafter, a flower garden, a small park for children will be built on the ground,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor.

Dumping ground is a major problem for the people living in surrounding areas. They have complained about the stench coming from the ground several times.

After coming to power, the Mayor started solving the problem with the help of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

On the other hand, the Mayor said that in recent days, the pollution of the city is increasing. A team of pollution control board is conducting a survey on Siliguri and the report will be prepared before Durga Puja this year.

“The percentage of pollution is increasing in Siliguri. Therefore, a team of the pollution control board has started a survey. After getting the report, we will take necessary steps. If required, we will bring specialists from Kolkata to control pollution of the city,” Deb added. Meanwhile, to maintain civil services during election, the Mayor directed two Member--Mayor-In-Councils (MMIC) of the Conservancy department and Electricity department to take

extra measures.

He asked Manik Dey, the MMIC of the Conservancy department, to conduct a special conservancy drive if required. “Other councillors, MMICs and I will be busy during elections. We want to maintain the services like these days. Conservancy and Electricity, both departments, are on priority,” Deb added.