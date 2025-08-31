Siliguri schools shine at Minervaa Edu Achievement Awards 2025

Siliguri: The Minervaa Edu Achievement Awards 2025 concluded on Sunday with a resounding celebration of academic excellence, placing the spotlight on leading schools from across India.

Held over two days in Murti, Lataguri, the event brought together more than 300 principals, directors and educators. The highlight of the closing ceremony was the announcement of the Group School of the Year, awarded to Techno India Group of Public Schools, while the People’s Choice Award went to St Michael’s School, Siliguri, earning special applause from the gathering.

Chief Guest Manoj Tigga, Member of Parliament from Alipurduars, lauded the role of educators in shaping the nation’s future. “Teachers are the true nation-builders, and their tireless dedication deserves recognition on platforms like these,” he said.

The awards programme opened on August 30 with cultural performances, networking sessions, and the first round of recognitions for coordinators and emerging educators. Day two featured the major categories, including Best CBSE Schools, Best ICSE Schools, Leader of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award, culminating in an atmosphere of pride and gratitude.

Participants hailed the event as a landmark initiative. “This is no less than a Filmfare for educators,” remarked one principal, while another noted Minervaa’s unique commitment to hosting the celebration without charging schools.

Minervaa also reaffirmed its long-term mission through initiatives such as Minervaa Classes and the Minervaa International Scholarship Examinations (MISE), which continue to provide students with opportunities nationwide.

With its blend of recognition, reflection, and rejuvenation, the Minervaa Edu Achievement Award 2025 ended on a high note, leaving behind a renewed commitment to strengthening India’s education system.