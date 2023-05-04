Siliguri: Sapling boost to horticulture & employment

siliguri: Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has taken the initiative to facilitate the farmers to boost farming. The board is planning to provide saplings to block-based farmers to increase employment through farming.



Saplings will also be planted in the ICDS centres. About 20,000 saplings will be planted on a single day to observe the one-year completion of the board.

The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad is increasing the loan amount for farmers from Rs 1 lakh 64 thousand to Rs 2 lakh 16 thousand.

In this regard, Arun Ghosh the Sabhadhipati held a meeting with the District Mission Committee under the Horticulture Department of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad on Thursday.

“We have sent an Annual Action Plan to the State Government. We will start the block-wise survey work soon. We will provide free saplings to the farmers as per their requirements. It will help in employment generation,” Ghosh added.

To boost horticulture and agriculture, the horticulture department of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has formed the District Mission Committee. This committee will conduct the survey.

Apart from every block, the Parishad will plant saplings in ICDS centres. At least 155 ICDS centres have been selected for this. A team will visit the centres and examine the soil. Accordingly, saplings will be selected and planted. Different types of fruits and flower tree saplings will likely be planted.

The Sabhadhipati further stated that there is a plan to plant 20,000 saplings on a single day on the occasion of one year of completion of the Trinamool Congress-led Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad board. On July 26, the board will complete their one-year tenure.

“We are communicating with various NGOs and clubs for the 20,000 tree plantation on a single day. After discussing with everyone, we will finalise the locations,” Sabhadhipati added.