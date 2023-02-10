Siliguri: Rs 2.5 cr allotted for repair, building of 11 roads in four blocks

SILIGURI: Laying special emphasis on the completion of pending works, the new Trinamool Congress-led board of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) has come up with a budget of Rs. 2.5 crore for repair and construction of 11 roads in all four blocks under SMP.



They have come up with a budget of Rs. 2.5 crore for repair and construction of 11 roads in all four blocks under SMP. Out of the 11 roads, 6 will be built in the Phansidewa block, 3 in areas under the Naxalbari block, and one under the Khoribari block. A road will be constructed under the Matigara block. “The tender process could be finalised within Tuesday,” said Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Mahakuma Parisad after the meeting on the annual action plan for 2023-24 financial year, on Friday.

Besides completing the pending works—that had been taken up by the past CPI(M)-led board—the present board is all set to give a facelift to the rural areas. Several new projects will be undertaken by the present board. “The tender process of the old projects will be done by Tuesday,” stated Ghosh.

For a long time, CPI(M)-led boards were at the helm of affairs at the SMP. They took up several projects in the 2022-23 financial year but could not complete those. Maximum works including road repair, construction of new roads, and drinking water projects are still pending. After taking up the responsibility, the new board has started the tender process.

Ghosh also said that the new board is undertaking several new works for 2023-24 financial year. Under these, two new bridges will be constructed. One will be in Phansidewa and the other one will be built in Khoribari. Fund worth four crore rupees has already been sanctioned for the work. The money has not been received yet. Four new roads will be built. Three roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 80 lakh and one road will be built at a cost of Rs. 1 crore.

“We are also focusing on repair of school buildings. There is a drinking water problem in many schools. We will prioritise these works,” he added.