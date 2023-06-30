Siliguri: Rs 24L robbed from automobile showroom

Siliguri: The incident of a daring robbery in an automobile showroom came to the fore in the Matigara area in Siliguri on Friday. The robbers had tied the security guards, beat them up and then fled with the digital locker which was inside the showroom. About Rs 24 lakh was there in the locker.



The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday at around 3:45 am. According to police sources, a gang of seven committed the robbery at the showroom.

The whole incident had taken place in around 20 minutes. When the robbers were unable to break the locker, they took the entire locker with them. The weight of the locker was about 60 kg.

Nirmal Garg, owner of the showroom, said: “We saw on CCTV footage that seven people came inside the showroom by jumping the wall. They beat up the two security guards on duty; tied them and threatened them with sharp weapons. They then broke the drawers and took the entire locker. There was about Rs. 24 lakh inside the locker. As the bank was closed for EID on Thursday, we couldn’t deposit the amount in the bank and it was in the locker.”

Four miscreants had entered the showroom and the remaining three were waiting outside.

Police suspect that it could have been an inside job as only the employees and owner knew that Rs 24 lakh was kept inside the locker, as they could not deposit the amount at the bank.