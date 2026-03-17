Siliguri Risers win Vision–Eye Challengers Cup

Siliguri: The T20 blind cricket tournament, All Bengal Vision–Eye Challengers Cup 2026 concluded on an exciting note in Siliguri, with Siliguri Risers emerging as champions. The tournament was organised by the social organisation Uttorer Dishari and featured six teams from North and South Bengal.

The three-day tournament saw intense competition.

In the grand final held at Suryanagar Ground in Ward 23, Siliguri Risers faced Dooars Terai Super 11. After winning the toss, Dooars Terai Super 11 started the contest, but Siliguri Risers secured victory by scoring 114 runs for the loss of five wickets in 13.5 overs.

In the final, Om Shah was named Man of the Match in the B1 category, Vijay Manna in B2, and Nasiruddin Ahmed in B3. Dibyendu Mahato was declared Best Batsman, Armen Jess the Best Bowler, and Ukil Kisku the Best Fielder of the tournament.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb handed over the champions trophy to the winning team.