Siliguri: Richa Ghosh, Bharat Chhetri to get civic reception on April 22

SILIGURI: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will give a civic reception to Richa Ghosh, the woman cricketer who was part of the Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup winning team. Along with her, Bharat Chhetri, who had participated in Olympics as part of the Indian Hockey team will also be felicitated. This event will be held on April 22 at Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri.



Addressing media persons in Siliguri on Thursday, Mayor Gautam Deb, stated: “We are proud of Richa and Bharat. They have brought great honours to our region. We have arranged for a civic reception for the duo. We had also invited Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha, who is also from Siliguri. However, he is busy with the IPL now. We are requesting all the citizens to attend this event to honour them,” said Gautam Deb.

All clubs, voluntary organisation, Durga Puja and Kali Puja committees along with business organisations of the city will be invited to this event.

Richa Ghosh, is the first woman cricketer from Siliguri who played in the World Cup. She also was part of the Under-19 World Cup winning Indian team. Then she played in the Senior World Cup but lost in the semis. Richa has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

The day Richa returned to Siliguri after playing the World Cup, the entire city had come out on the streets to welcome her back. Bharat Chettri is an Indian field hockey player. He was born in Kalimpong. He is the goalkeeper of the Indian hockey team.