Siliguri: Richa donates Rs 2L for betterment of sports

Siliguri: With the aim of developing sports in Siliguri, cricketer Richa Ghosh donated Rs 2 lakh to sports associations. On her birthday on September 28, she handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to the Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad (SMKP) and Baghajyatin Athletic Club where Richa started practicing cricket for the first time. After almost eight years, Richa Ghosh was at home on her birthday and on her special day, she extended a helping hand to the sports associations.



“After many years, I could celebrate my birthday with my family. I am overwhelmed with the gesture and I really want the sports segment of Siliguri to improve. I gave the money as a thanksgiving,” Richa said.

On Thursday, Richa’s birthday was celebrated in the city with gusto. Her father, Manabendra Ghosh organised a grand birthday party at Kanchenjunga Stadium. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, Ranjan Sarkar, deputy mayor, members of SMKP, councillors were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, the Mayor greeted Richa by visiting her home at College Para with a cake.

“We don’t always get a chance to see Richa on her birthday. This opportunity cannot be missed and so, I went to her home to congratulate her,” Deb said.