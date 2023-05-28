Siliguri restaurant dishes out dry fish delicacies only

siliguri: It is good news for dry fish (Sutki) lovers of Siliguri. An entire restaurant has come up in Siliguri where only different varieties of cooked dry fishes are served. The name of the restaurant is ‘Kitchen Sutki’. This restaurant has already made its mark.



Aparajita Dutta, a resident of North Bharat Nagar, has started the restaurant with her family members near College Para in Siliguri. Different items like, ‘Bata’, ‘Chatni’, ‘Pakoda’, among others are made with dry fishes like ‘Lotte’, ‘Shidol’, ‘Hilsa’ and prawns. The price of each item ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 250.

“I cook all the items myself. We have two supporting staff. My husband and my son help me with this business. Every day we have a large number of people eating here,” said Aparajita Dutta.

Aparajita used to run a beauty parlour earlier. During the COVID-19, she was forced to shut down her business. In order to survive she started a home delivery service making items with dry fish.

“Many people love to eat dried fish but do not want to cook in apartments owing to the smell. The younger generation are not much into dried fish as its cumbersome to cook but the elderly love it. Keeping all this in mind I started this business,” stated Aparajita.

Aparajita along with her son Subham Dutta and her husband Uttam Dutta started the business from home in 2021. Aparajita used to cook while her husband and son delivered the food to the customers.

Later, when the demand increased, she set up the “Kitchen Sutki” outlet in Siliguri in January this year.

Her son Subham Dutta said: “We source the fish from Gujarat and Assam. From 2021 September till May 28, 2023, we have served about 33000 orders. We are available online as well.”

Currently, they have a customer base in the entire North Bengal region including customers in Kolkata, Delhi too.