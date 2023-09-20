Siliguri: Residents demand shifting of dumping ground

Despite several plans and efforts to resolve the issue of dumping ground in Siliguri, the problem persists and once again, the people residing in its vicinity have started complaining.

The cleaning work of the waste was interrupted due to some reason as a result of which the area has again become unhygienic, emanating a foul smell.

To resolve the issue, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri will soon visit the area with all officials.

“The work has been interrupted due to various issues. We are taking this work as a priority and will resolve the issue at the earliest. We will visit the area within two days,” the Mayor added.

One of the major issues of Siliguri is the dumping ground, located in Ward 41 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). Because of the pile of garbage, the residents are demanding the dumping ground be shifted to some other place.

In an effort to resolve the problem, the present board gradually started solving the problem without shifting the dumping ground.

They started a bio-mining project under the initiative of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) but the tendered company didn’t finish the work in due time and therefore, the garbage again started accumulating.

A fresh tender will be called for the work, said Gautam Deb. The Siliguri Municipality was formed in 1949 and in 1955, the municipality started dumping garbage by setting up a dumping ground in the Eastern Bypass.

In 1994, the Municipality was elevated to Municipal Corporation. Generally, the amount of waste increased.

On an average, about 350 metric tons of garbage accumulates everyday presently. It increases to 450 metric tons during winter due to vegetable residue.

The bio-mining work is supposed to take place in three phases and about 5 acres of land has already been cleared.