Siliguri: ‘Repair of roads will be carried out after monsoon’

Siliguri: Owing to heavy and continuous rains, many roads in Siliguri are in poor condition.



The roads are strewn with potholes. As a result, commuters face difficulties commuting. Accidents also occur frequently.

Locals have expressed discontent over this issue time and again. To resolve the problem, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has already started taking steps.

They have started listing out the roads, which are worn and in dire need of repairs.

“Due to heavy and continuous rains, some roads have been damaged. We have already held a meeting on this. However, repair work cannot be done during monsoon. After the monsoon season is over, the work will start. All the roads will be repaired before Durga Puja,” said Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri.

From the tenure of the Left Front, many roads under SMC were dilapidated. The TMC-led board has started the repair work. However, there are still many roads that need repairs.

The road to Bhanunagar from Sevoke road towards Champasari under ward number 43; Shahidnagar; Gandhinagar; Paresh Nagar; road adjacent to Check Post; stretches near Darjeeling More; Mallaguri; Pokaijyot; Satyajit Nagar and Bottle company road.

Sabita Roy, a resident of Bhanunagar said: “This road has been in bad condition for a long time. A few months ago, the road was repaired, but again it has returned to the same condition. Due to the rains, the potholes are waterlogged.”

Rajen Chhetri, a toto driver who used to travel from Mallaguri to Darjeeling more frequently, said: “My toto overturned near Darjeeling More owing to a huge pothole on Tuesday. My passengers and I suffered minor injuries.”

SMC sources said the tender process for many road repairs has been completed. Work will start after the monsoon.