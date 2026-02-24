Siliguri reopens hotels fully to Bangladeshi tourists after thirteen-month ban

Siliguri: Hotels in Siliguri have reopened their doors to Bangladeshi tourists after a 13-month-long restriction, bringing relief to the city’s tourism sector. The decision was announced on Monday by members of the Greater Siliguri Hoteliers’ Association.



The ban was initially imposed on December 9, 2024, following political unrest in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Rising anti-India rhetoric and attacks on Indian visa centres in Bangladesh had prompted Indian authorities to suspend visa services, which in turn affected cross-border travel. In response, Siliguri hoteliers had stopped providing accommodation to Bangladeshi nationals, except for those travelling on medical or student visas.

However, following the formation of a new government in Bangladesh on February 17 and signs of improving bilateral relations, the association decided to lift the restriction through a voting process.

Ujjwal Ghosh, Joint Secretary of the association, said the decision was taken after discussions among members and conveyed to the district administration. “We have decided to resume bookings and services for Bangladeshi tourists:” he stated. Association Secretary Sandeep Kumar Das added that 75 percent of members voted in favour of lifting the ban, though he cautioned that the decision could be reconsidered if anti-India sentiments resurface. Hoteliers claimed losses exceeding Rs. 2 crore during the restriction period. Earlier, around 35,000 to 40,000 Bangladeshi tourists visited India every month. During the interim period, the number dropped drastically to around 50–60 per month. Siliguri has nearly 270 hotels, with over 180 under the association.