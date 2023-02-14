Siliguri rejoices Richa’s newfound WPL success

siliguri: Siliguri has reason enough to rejoice. Success seems to be following Siliguri girl Richa Ghosh and now the Royal Challengers Bangalore has signed her for Rs 1 crore 90 lakh.



Cricket’s poster girl will now be seen in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“She will share the net with top players like Virat, Smriti Mandhana and Ashley Perry. Cricket is the love of her life and means more than money. I wanted the girl to play in a team. From now on, the whole family will support Bangalore,” stated Manavendra Ghosh, her father.

Her batting skills have even been praised by the ‘God of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar and the world’s best batsman Virat Kohli.

On Sunday, India played against Pakistan in the World Cup match. India fielded first. Richa took two catches and stumped one. After 3 wickets fell, Richa came in to bat. She was accompanied by Jemima Rodrigues. Richa hit three consecutive boundaries in the 17th over. She helped the team win the match in partnership with Jemima. She remained unbeaten at 31 runs off just 20 balls.

However, Richa’s father did not watch her match live. Whenever Richa enters the field, he takes his eyes off the TV. After the match was won he watched the replay.

“We get tense when she comes out to bat. That’s why we never see her bat. I spoke to her after the match was over at night. After U-19, I had made her promise to bring the senior World Cup home as well,” her father said.

Richa is a resident of Hati More, Subhaspally in Siliguri. She played cricket from the age of four. She used to practice at Baghajatin Athletic Club in College Para, Siliguri.

Hindal Sengupta, the coach-in-charge of Baghajatin Athletic club, Siliguri is overwhelmed with Richa’s performance. “When I saw her play for the first time, I was sure that she would achieve great success. Now she has become a renowned cricketer. I am proud of her.”

Manoj Barma, the President of Cricket of Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad said: “Richa has made us proud. We will organise a grand welcome ceremony for her. We hope Richa will be an inspiration for all and more girls will come forward to play cricket.”