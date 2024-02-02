Siliguri Regulated Market to be converted to int’l standard one

Siliguri: The state Agriculture Marketing Department has taken the initiative to renovate the Regulated market of Siliguri to an international standard market.



With the aim, Becharam Manna, the Minister of state held a meeting with Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday in Siliguri.

“The market will be entirely renovated and developed by creating a master plan. A high-level meeting will be held in this regard after Saraswati Puja,” said the Minister of state after the meeting.

“Regulated market is an important market for North Bengal. But many unplanned developments had taken place at the market. I paid a visit to the market and have decided to create a master plan for the market so that in future too, we do not face any difficulties. A high-level meeting will be held. Thereafter, we will create a plan to give a face-lift to the market like an international standard market,” the Minister added.

Siliguri’s regulated market was established in the year 1983. About 20,000 people visit the market every day, including traders and labourers.

Two major problems of the market are garbage and waterlogging. A pile of garbage accumulates at the market every day. To resolve the problem, a sanitary complex will be set up at the market compound where the garbage will be stored. The farmer’s groups will be engaged in converting those garbage to fertiliser. Meanwhile, during the rainy season, waterlogged in the market due to lack of proper drainage system. Therefore, water entered the shops. A new drainage system will be set up at the market complex.

Illegal encroachment will be removed, and old buildings will be renovated.

SMC will construct a community toilet there and will collect garbage regularly.

There is a plan to set up a health centre for the traders and labourers of the market to provide them with

emergency services.