Siliguri: Private tutor accused of molesting class nine student

Siliguri: A private tutor has been accused of molesting a student of class nine in Siliguri. The student herself lodged a written complaint at Siliguri Women’s Police Station.

The accused teacher has been identified as Md. Alam, a resident of Natun Para in Ward number 5 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation. He has been working as a teacher at Shaktigarh Vidyapith, a government school.

The minor has mentioned in the FIR complaint that she had been taking tuition classes from the accused at his residence. On February 2 and 3 she had not gone for tuitions. On February 3, the accused called one of the minor’s relatives and asked her to send the girl to his house for tuitions.

Accordingly, the minor went to the accused’s residence on February 3 at around 3:45 pm.No one was there at his house at that time. The accused then had allegedly molested the girl. The girl somehow managed to flee from the spot and came back home.

She informed her sister and other family members came to know about the incident.

On February 4, the accused’s wife threatened the girl and the family members that if they informed the matter to anyone, they would ruin the life of the minor.

On February 5, the complaint was launched. The accused teacher is absconding. Police started an investigation into the incident and have launched a manhunt for the absconding.