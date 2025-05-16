Siliguri: Prisoner’s body found hanging

Siliguri: The body of a prisoner was found hanging inside the toilet of the Special Correctional Home in Siliguri on Thursday morning. The deceased, Srikrishna Mahanta (29 years), was a resident of Durgadas Colony in Ward 20, Siliguri.

On February 7, he was arrested on allegations of killing his mother, Manju Mahanta. After the first trial, he was sent to the correctional home and he had been there since. Sources further stated that he had attempted suicide twice before this. On that day, his body was found hanging by his shirt from the window of the toilet. On the day of the incident, sources stated that 61-year-old Manju was beaten severely before being strangled with a rope by Srikrishna. Upon questioning, Srikrishna claimed that his mother had died and attempted to flee.

The neighbours entered the house and discovered Manju lying in a pool of blood with a rope around her neck. They immediately detained Srikrishna and informed the police. The Siliguri police then arrested him.

Manju had three sons and a daughter. Her daughter, Ratna Barman, is married and visits occasionally. Srikrishna, the middle son, was unemployed and addicted to drugs.