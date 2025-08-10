Siliguri: Preparations begin for Durga Puja celebrations

Siliguri: The district administration, along with Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), has started preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja.

Mayor Gautam Deb chaired a preparatory meeting in this regard at Dinabandhu Mancha with officials from various government departments, including the police, fire services, electricity and the Pollution Control Board, along with representatives of puja committees. The meeting, organised by the SMC, aimed to ensure smooth arrangements for the city’s biggest festival.

Like previous years, permission for organising puja will be granted to 624 committees through a single-window system at the Police Commissionerate, starting from August 18. No new puja permissions will be issued this year. The idol immersion will take place on October 2 and 3, followed by a grand carnival

on October 4. Mayor Deb highlighted Siliguri’s significance as a festive and tourist hub. “People from other states visit Siliguri for the puja. After visiting here, many travel to the Dooars and the hills. This year, for the convenience of tourists, relief camps will be set up at various railway stations, including NJP, and in front of the junction bus terminal,” he said. He also assured that the SMC would take extra measures to maintain cleanliness across the city and address concerns raised by clubs.

The administration has appealed for peaceful celebrations and urged puja organisers to deploy a large number of volunteers to manage crowds and respond to any emergencies. They have been asked to maintain safety protocols and structural guidelines for pandals.