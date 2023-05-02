Siliguri Poultry Feed Plant inaugurated; about rupees five crore spent for the project

siliguri: Keeping in mind the growing demand for various types of animal feed and with the aim of boosting the poultry industry, the Siliguri Poultry Feed Plant was inaugurated by Swapan Debnath, the minister of Animal Resources Development Department of government of West Bengal. The plant is located at Mallaguri in Siliguri. The plant will produce hen and broiler chicken feed.



“The demand for ‘Epic Feed’s is increasing day by day. For the benefits of people, we have installed such plants in Shalbani, Kalyani and Gajol. Now, this plant has been established in Siliguri. This will boost the poultry industry,” said the Minister.

The plant was developed by the West Bengal Animal Resources Development Corporation Limited under the Department of Animal Resources and development, Government of West Bengal. Around Rs 5 crore has been spent on the project. 100 metric ton feed will be produced from the plant daily in a scientific way.

Through this, nutritious feed for chickens will be prepared by maintaining the quality of feed. Anyone will be able to purchase the feed from here at a low cost.

The minister further said that they have a plan to set up two more outlets of Haringhata meat in this region as this meat is becoming popular. He also said that the Veterinary hospital of Siliguri will be upgraded.