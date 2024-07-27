Siliguri Police start case against rumor mongers

Siliguri: Around six people have been booked for spreading rumours about kidnapping in Siliguri. C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP), stated this to the media on Friday. He said: “Rumors have been spreading in Siliguri about toto and auto drivers being involved in kidnapping women and children in Siliguri. These incidents are all rumours and baseless. We have already started a case against six people who have spread such rumours on social media. Investigation is going on.”

On Friday evening, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri held a meeting with the Commissioner of Police at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation office. In this meeting, several issues regarding the city were discussed. The Mayor said: “Police have already clarified that such incidents are totally baseless and fake. However, they have started an investigation into the incidents. I will request people not to panic and do not believe in such rumours.”

Traffic congestion, illegal parking, the upcoming Durga Puja and drug trafficking were discussed in the meeting. With the aim of building good relations between the public and police, the Mayor has requested the CP to hold ‘para meetings’ (meetings with locals) once a month in all the 47 wards of the city. “These meetings will help police build a good rapport with the public. People can also raise issues to the police easily. This will help in reducing crime,” Deb added.

The SMC and police will also take joint action against illegal parking and movement of Totos in the city. Guidelines have been prepared for this. They will also conduct an awareness drive against drug addiction.