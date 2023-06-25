Siliguri: Police rescue trader kidnapped at gunpoint

Siliguri: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police along with the police of Pradhan Nagar Police Station in a joint operation, rescued a businessman who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from Siliguri.



On Sunday morning, he was rescued from Jalpaiguri.

It was alleged that on Saturday morning, Prabhakar Singh alias Dipak, a businessman had been kidnapped by some miscreants at gunpoint from Champasari More in Siliguri when he was on the way to the Regulated market.

A woman was a witness to the entire incident and informed the family.

The family members of the businessman filed a written complaint with the Pradhan Nagar Police. The police started a search for the man by going through the CCTV camera footage of that area.

On Sunday morning, they rescued him from Jalpaiguri. No one has been arrested in the case yet. An investigation is on.

According to sources, Prabhakar is a resident of ward number 46 in Siliguri, and he owns a shop in the Siliguri Regulated market. He is a renowned trader in that market.

Incidentally, a few days back, another businessman was allegedly kidnapped in the same way. Later, the police rescued him. In that case, also, no one has been arrested yet.