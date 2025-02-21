Siliguri police probe two unrelated deaths

SILIGURI: The recovery of two dead bodies from different locations in Siliguri has sparked concern and prompted police investigations. In one case, family members of the deceased lodged a murder complaint with the police.

On Thursday night, police recovered the body of a missing youth, identified as Shibham Palit (23), from the Teesta Canal near Phansidewa. Shibham, a resident of the Goramore area in Fulbari, was a vegetable seller.

He had been missing for two days, and his scooter was found abandoned on the Teesta Canal bridge near the Kanchenbari area.

Tragically, Shibham’s body was discovered on the night of his wedding.

His family has filed a murder complaint at the New Jalpaiguri Police Station on Friday, demanding justice for his untimely death.

In a separate incident, the body of a private tutor, Swapan Raut (58 years), was found in a closed rented house in the Rautpara area of Ward 37 in Siliguri on Friday. Swapan had been living alone for years, and his absence for the last three days raised suspicion.

A foul smell from his room led the house owner to alert the police, who subsequently discovered his lifeless body lying on the floor. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.