Siliguri police nab 121 persons under NDPS Act in last 6 months

The Siliguri Metropolitan police has been relentlessly fighting against one of the biggest menaces in this region — drug trafficking. The police have arrested a total of 121 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past six months. Huge quantities of drugs have also been seized.

“We are determined to serve people better. Not only big cases, we are trying to resolve all the cases including, small theft cases. In the future too, we will try our best in resolving all the cases in the city with the aim of making it crime free,” said Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, the commissioner of police, while talking to Millennium Post.

Siliguri’s geographical location makes it a hotbed for drug trafficking.

With close proximity to four international borders — Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Tibet Autonomous Region, state border of Bihar along with being the gateway to the North East states — makes Siliguri highly vulnerable.

Traffickers smuggle drugs using Siliguri as a corridor. The police have foiled many such attempts. It is learned that in the last six months, a total of 64 cases under NDPS Act have been registered in different police stations under the Siliguri police commissionerate.

From January to June, a total of 847.662 kg of cannabis was seized by the police. Of this, 378.36 kg of cannabis was seized in May.

9121.88 grams of brown sugar, 7528 pieces of drug tablets and capsules, 1407 bottles of cough syrup, 2.433 grams of heroin and 1224 pieces of drug injections were seized in the last six months. Not only this, the police are also giving equal emphasis on resolving small theft cases and snatching of mobile phones.

About four theft cases have been resolved by the Pradhan Nagar police, three by Siliguri police station, three by Bhaktinagar police station and one case by Bagdogra police, in the past six months. All the stolen items have been recovered.